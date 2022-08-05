Ask the Expert
3 plead guilty in Lee Co. drug bust

Three people pleaded guilty in federal court to an illegal drug ring that was responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people pleaded guilty in federal court to an illegal drug ring that was responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; and Quannesha Gatling, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

If convicted, each faces a maximum of life in prison and a $10 million fine. Sentencings have not yet been scheduled.

“Strong work by GBI and Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigators prevented a significant amount of methamphetamine from entering the Southwest Georgia community,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is using every prosecutorial tool at our disposal to reduce criminal activity across the District and make our neighborhoods safer.”

“Drug trafficking at any level will not be tolerated in the state of Georgia. It is paramount that violators of drug laws be held accountable. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is fully committed to working with our local and federal partners in drug enforcement to address these types of crimes,” said Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Director Vic Reynolds.

“This case demonstrates for the citizens of Lee County and Southwest Georgia that law enforcement is working together to fight drug networks that are pushing the most addictive illegal substances into our communities. We will not tolerate this activity and we will hold them accountable for their crimes,” said Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals.

The drugs were being sold in the Albany and GBI agents did several controlled buys of meth and heroin from Bridges and Battle, according to court documents.

“On Oct. 30, Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies, working with GBI agents, initiated a traffic stop of three vehicles, driven by the co-defendants, who were returning from the Atlanta area. Law enforcement located approximately ten kilograms of methamphetamine and approximately three pounds of marijuana in the vehicle operated by Gatling,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

