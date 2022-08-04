Theatre Albany hires new general manager

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Theatre Albany is welcoming in a new general manager after going almost five years without one.

His name is Justin Neil. Although he’s only 28 years old, he has some big plans for the theatre.

He found his home at the Theatre Albany shortly after graduating from Georgia Southwestern State University.

Justin Neil is the Theatre Albany General Manager. (WALB)

“My first show here, I believe was in 2018. Something in this field for my degree is a dream come true so it’s definitely a challenge but it’s something I’m very excited about. The fact I love this theatre so much I’m excited to be part of that administration now,” said Neil.

Board President, Randy Henry said being without a general manager has been challenging.

“There were a lot of people that were afraid, and I think the theatre was in a position that needed some direction.”

Now Neil is that new direction. He’s hoping to make the Theatre Albany more of a venue rather than a place where people only watch shows.

The focus over the years will be inspiring a new younger generations to get involved. (WALB)

One idea is revamping a smaller theatre above their main stage for dinner theatres, performing different types of shows like murder mysteries in a smaller, more intimate setting.

“We want to use it for more events we want to bring in new activities. We have a kids’ theatre camp we want to start up,” said Neil.

Both Neil and Henry said the focus over the years will be inspiring a new generation to get involved.

Randy Henry is the Theatre Albany board president. (WALB)

“The famous line in Albany is there’s nothing to do. Well, you can come here and learn how to act learn music learn sound,” said Henry.

“That’s why we’re excited for Matilda that’s just another show that has a heavy cast of kids so that getting them more involved,” said Neil.

To view upcoming shows and how you can get involved, click here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.