Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Takata air bag claims another driver’s life, 19th US death

The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the...
The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the U.S. and 28 worldwide.(Takata Corporation)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the U.S. and 28 worldwide.

Authorities say the driver of a 2006 Ford Ranger pickup truck was killed in what should have been a minor crash last month near Pensacola, Florida.

But the driver’s air bag inflator exploded, spewing shrapnel that hit the unidentified driver, a 23-year-old man.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Thursday it is working to confirm details of the crash before deciding if more action is needed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller County
GBI investigating Miller Co. sheriff
Baba's The Gathering Place is one of three new restaurants in downtown Moultrie.
3 new restaurants coming to Moultrie
Damon Scott was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with battery.
1 charged in Bainbridge store employee assault
Georgia prices remain the lowest in the nation.
Gov. Kemp once again extends temporary suspension of gas tax in Georgia
The store owner said the man was in a white Chevrolet Silverado truck with a bent back tailgate.
Bainbridge store offering reward after employee assaulted

Latest News

Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., died in a car crash Wednesday.
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
A California wildfire burning near the Oregon border has killed at least four people and...
Firefighters make gains against deadly California fire
Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, asks Alex Jones questions about text...
Sandy Hook parents’ attorney: Jan. 6 panel asks for Alex Jones’ texts
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
The effect of wind on palm trees is seen in this file photo. Experts still expect an...
Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy