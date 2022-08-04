Ask the Expert
New Phoebe primary care facility opens in Americus

Video from WALB
By Fallon Howard
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - People in Americus now have a new option for getting primary care without having to go out of town.

Wednesday, WALB’s Fallon Howard was told most people had to get in the car and drive to get care, but this new facility opens the door to getting care within walking distance.

Today, Phoebe Primary Care of Americus is now open for residents.
Going to a primary health care facility in a different town doesn’t always grant you better quality care. Phoebe officials say hometown people should consider the new health care option in Americus.

“It means local access to healthcare that people weren’t afforded previously. People would have to drive to surrounding areas such as Albany and Columbus because they felt like that’s where they had to go to get quality care. And now quality care is right here in the neighborhood,” said Dr. Malcolm Floyd with Phoebe Primary Care of Americus.

One resident says the perfect time is now to start caring about your health. The new primary care unit offers an option that Phoebe officials say is more convenient.

Residents of Americus are excited to support their local primary Care.
“I’m very excited and pleased to know that there is a facility where you do not have to go out to the hospital to get medical care. I have been coming here in the past when Dr. Burrows was here, and I’ve been going to the hospital to see Dr. Floyd. And I will continue to visit this facility and I’m very, very excited to have him in our neighborhood,” said Thelma, a resident of Americus.

Another way Phoebe is working to get Americus healthy is through community gardens, right around the corner from the new Primary Care facility.

