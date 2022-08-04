Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man.

The family of Albert Little, 69, said they have not heard from him for several weeks.

He is described as 5′9, 165 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Little’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 336-2030 or 911.

