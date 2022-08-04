Ask the Expert
Doughtery Co. Library hosts virtual author talks

By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County public library is creating a new, innovative way to communicate with some favorite authors.

The virtual author talks series features both New York Times Best Selling Authors and Pulitzer Prize-winning historians.

Each event includes a presentation and Q&A with authors. Residents just have to sign up by visiting the library’s website.

Gail Evans, the Library Director for Northwest Library, said the Q &A portion will help readers interact with the authors.

“When they register for the event, they can use the field there to submit as many questions as they’d like for the author,” Evans said. “And then during the program, the moderator or the interviewer will hopefully be able to ask all those questions that they’ve submitted.”

Evans said she would even encourage people who aren’t members of the library to sign up.

“Even though they’re virtual, the moderator does a very good job of asking questions to the author and getting them to talk about not just the book being featured, but about other titles that they’ve written,” she said.

She said even reading is not necessarily a requirement.

“You don’t necessarily have to have read the book to really enjoy the author talk,” Evans said. “Because sometimes it may be an author that you’ve never heard of that you’re now being introduced to or maybe a genre that you’ve never considered reading.”

The next author talk is on August 9 and will feature a New York Times best-selling author.

