Dougherty Co. police announce ‘National Night Out’ plans

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is hosting its biggest event of the year.

National Night Out will be Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4-7 p.m. at Radium Middle School. Captain Whitlock of Dougherty County Police said the entire community is stepping up for the event.

“We try to put on a number of events throughout the year. This is our major event,” Capt. Tamiko Whitlock said.

M&M and Mars, Sam’s Club, Buffalo and Farmer Fredo donated free food for the event. Book bags will be given away too. Dougherty County Schools is providing school supplies for families but they aren’t providing book bags.

Whitlock said they want to fill that need.

Capt. Tamiko Whitlock said this is Dougherty County Police Department's biggest event of the year. (WALB)

“We are making sure all of our teams are working together to give back,” Whitlock said.

The main purpose of the event is to bring the community together. The event is yearly but has been canceled for the past two years because of the pandemic.

“We were upset when we were out for those last two years because we knew the need was still there,” Whitlock said.

At the event, there will also be vendors, free haircuts and raffles. There will also be an opportunity for the community to meet their officers.

“We were in contact with the public so the public doesn’t just see you in a time of negative need, but in positive times. Were there to help whenever we can,” Whitlock said.

You can help too.

The Dougherty County Police Department is accepting donations. If you want to donate, they say they are accepting drop-offs at their Habersham Headquarters.

Anyone can be a vendor, even if out of the county. That is if you fit a need. To do that call (229) 430-6600 or (229) 894-5005.

