$25K reward offered for man wanted for shooting at FBI agent in Columbus

Photo of Joshuia Brown wanted by FBI
Photo of Joshuia Brown wanted by FBI(FBI)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A $25,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly “firing multiple rounds” at an FBI agent in Columbus on July 28.

According to officials, a federal arrest warrant has been issued by the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia for 24-year-old Joshuia Jonathon Luke Brown. Brown was charged by police with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and impeding a federal official.

Brown is listed as an African-American man who is 5-feet-11 tall, weighs 197 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000.

