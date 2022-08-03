Week ends with less rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy, warm and dry Wednesday afternoon. Other than a few pop up showers, showers and storms got off to a late start and have been mostly in areas east of I-75. We’ll see more spotty showers through the evening.

Rain chances return with scattered showers and storms developing tomorrow afternoon.

Look for decreased rain coverage Friday and Saturday. Isolated showers and storms are expected with rain chances around 30-40%. Wetter condition likely Sunday as chances increase to 50%.

Next week expect daily scattered showers and storms through midweek. Near average temperatures hold with highs low-mid 90s and lows low-mid 70s.

Still no signs of tropical development in the Atlantic Basin. Look for the activity to pick up in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.