Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is coming back for good

Taco Bell is permanently bringing Mexican Pizza back to menus in September.
Taco Bell is permanently bringing Mexican Pizza back to menus in September.(Taco Bell via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell fans, mark your calendars!

Mexican Pizza is permanently returning to the menu Sept. 15.

After a three-month absence, the chain said the fan-favorite item is coming back permanently.

Mexican Pizza made an appearance earlier this year in May, but the demand was so high that Taco Bell ran out of its necessary ingredients just a couple weeks after its launch.

The company said it has worked out the supply chain issues, and Mexican Pizza is here to stay.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
1 arrested in Albany shooting incident
Baba's The Gathering Place is one of three new restaurants in downtown Moultrie.
3 new restaurants coming to Moultrie
The symptoms of monkeypox, according to the CDC.
4 monkeypox cases confirmed in SWGA
The store owner said the man was in a white Chevrolet Silverado truck with a bent back tailgate.
Bainbridge store offering reward after employee assaulted
Cessor Mario Houston, Jr., 45, of Naylor, was indicted on murder and several drug charges...
Lowndes Co. man arrested on homicide, drug charges in Echols Co.

Latest News

Oshae Jones is facing three criminal charges after an incident in Toledo on July 31.
Olympic medalist facing criminal charges after disorderly conduct incident, police say
The sports world has lost a man who provided the details for decades' worth of legendary...
Vin Scully, legendary voice of the Dodgers, has died
A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill.,...
OPEC+ boosts oil output by slower pace than previous months
Webb’s observations show that the Cartwheel Galaxy is in a very transitory stage and will...
Webb telescope captures photo of ‘Cartwheel’ Galaxy