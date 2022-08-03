Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A 911 call from air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot may have jumped from a damaged plane before the other pilot made an emergency landing in North Carolina.
That’s according to a recording of the call that was released Tuesday.
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited the small cargo plane on Friday afternoon. He didn’t have a parachute.
His body was found in a backyard about 30 miles south of Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Two unnamed Federal Aviation Administration employees can be heard telling a 911 dispatcher that the plane was heading to the airport.
The pilot onboard had apparently told them that his co-pilot had “jumped out of the aircraft.”
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.