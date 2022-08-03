One year later, Nigel Brown’s memory lives on; homicide still under investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Aug. 8, 2021.

A date frozen in time for Albany.

9-year-old Nigel Brown’s life was tragically ripped away from his family.

Nigel was killed as a result of a drive-by shooting that happened in his neighborhood. He was in bed sleeping when he was shot.





Who was Nigel Brown?





Nigel loved Batman.

Nigel loved his two other siblings and was a great big brother.

At just 9 years old, Nigel was already a giving person.

He would have been 10 years old on July 9. A birthday he’ll never see and a birthday party surrounded by his favorite superheroes and family he’ll never get to attend.





A mother searching for answers





Yolander Brown has been searching for answers to Nigel’s killing since the day his life was tragically cut short.

In the days immediately following the shooting, she pleaded for answers.

“Why they took Nigel?”

A plea that remains answerless. A plea that she continues to push.





The Good Life City rallies together





Following Nigel’s death, Albany came together to rally behind and support his grieving family.

A peaceful protest was held in Nigel’s honor in the days following his death. A car wash fundraiser raised over $20,000 for his family. An Albany motorcycle club held a benefit ride in Nigel’s memory.

The Good Life City even came together to celebrate what would have been his 10th birthday.





Where the case stands today





A suspect in the drive-by shooting incident has not been publicly identified.

The Albany Police Department continues to take to social media to urge those with information about the shooting to come forward.

Currently, there is a $17,690 Albany CrimeStoppers reward for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the shooting.

