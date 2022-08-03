One year later, Nigel Brown’s memory lives on; homicide still under investigation

Aug. 8 marks one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was tragically killed as a result of...
Aug. 8 marks one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was tragically killed as a result of drive-by shooting in Albany.(Source: Family, WALB)
By Jordan Barela
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Aug. 8, 2021.

A date frozen in time for Albany.

9-year-old Nigel Brown’s life was tragically ripped away from his family.

Nigel was killed as a result of a drive-by shooting that happened in his neighborhood. He was in bed sleeping when he was shot.


Yolander Brown Brian Kemp
Who was Nigel Brown?
Brian Kemp

Nigel loved Batman.

Nigel loved his two other siblings and was a great big brother.

At just 9 years old, Nigel was already a giving person.

He would have been 10 years old on July 9. A birthday he’ll never see and a birthday party surrounded by his favorite superheroes and family he’ll never get to attend.


Yolander Brown Brian Kemp
A mother searching for answers
Brian Kemp

Yolander Brown has been searching for answers to Nigel’s killing since the day his life was tragically cut short.

In the days immediately following the shooting, she pleaded for answers.

“Why they took Nigel?”

A plea that remains answerless. A plea that she continues to push.


Yolander Brown Nigel Brown
The Good Life City rallies together
Nigel Brown

Following Nigel’s death, Albany came together to rally behind and support his grieving family.

A peaceful protest was held in Nigel’s honor in the days following his death. A car wash fundraiser raised over $20,000 for his family. An Albany motorcycle club held a benefit ride in Nigel’s memory.

The Good Life City even came together to celebrate what would have been his 10th birthday.


Yolander Brown Nigel Brown
Where the case stands today
Nigel Brown

A suspect in the drive-by shooting incident has not been publicly identified.

The Albany Police Department continues to take to social media to urge those with information about the shooting to come forward.

Currently, there is a $17,690 Albany CrimeStoppers reward for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

