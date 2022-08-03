More scattered afternoon storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms increased in coverage and intensity Tuesday evening. A line of strong storms has moved slowly northeast with heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Isolated areas have received 1-3″+ of rain which has resulted in possible flash flooding.

Unsettled weather holds with a trough draped across the region and the Gulf coast sea breeze allowing for more rain and storms Wednesday and Thursday. Not as wet Friday as rain taper. Through the weekend chances increase into the new work week.

Temperatures hold near to slightly below average with highs low-mid 90s and lows low-mid 70s.

Still no signs of tropical development in the Atlantic Basin. Look for the activity to pick up in the coming weeks.

