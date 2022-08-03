Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

More scattered afternoon storms

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms increased in coverage and intensity Tuesday evening. A line of strong storms has moved slowly northeast with heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Isolated areas have received 1-3″+ of rain which has resulted in possible flash flooding.

Unsettled weather holds with a trough draped across the region and the Gulf coast sea breeze allowing for more rain and storms Wednesday and Thursday. Not as wet Friday as rain taper. Through the weekend chances increase into the new work week.

Temperatures hold near to slightly below average with highs low-mid 90s and lows low-mid 70s.

Still no signs of tropical development in the Atlantic Basin. Look for the activity to pick up in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
1 arrested in Albany shooting incident
The symptoms of monkeypox, according to the CDC.
4 monkeypox cases confirmed in SWGA
Baba's The Gathering Place is one of three new restaurants in downtown Moultrie.
3 new restaurants coming to Moultrie
Jackie "Bijay" McMillan had been serving a life sentence in federal prison for a slew of...
Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring
Alex Terell Harvey, 36, was charged with three counts of felony theft by taking in connection...
Man arrested in Mitchell Co. car thefts

Latest News

Midweek rain and storms likely
First Alert Weather 6pm Tuesday August 2
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Active weather returns this week