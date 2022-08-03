Ask the Expert
Gov. Kemp once again extends temporary suspension of gas tax in Georgia

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday extended the suspension of the state’s fuel tax through the rest of the summer. He also renewed the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions, which bans price gouging on gas and other goods, as well as loosening rules on trucking.

Kemp first suspended the gas tax back in March and it was set to expire in a few days.

“Because we suspended the motor fuel tax, the cost of a regular gallon of gas in Georgia has consistently been one of the lowest in the nation,” Kemp said.

The order also suspends the state sales tax on train fuel.

Both orders will be effective through September 12 and can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

