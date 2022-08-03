GBI investigating Miller Co. sheriff

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Miller County sheriff, according to the agency.

Investigators said they were requested to investigate criminal allegations against Miller County Sheriff Richard Morgan.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

WALB News 10 has reached out to learn more about the investigation. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

