Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Colquitt Co. elementary schools to provide telehealth services

This telehealth device can not only take pictures of the infection, but will be to check vitals...
This telehealth device can not only take pictures of the infection, but will be to check vitals and your heartbeat.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County School District is partnering with Colquitt Regional Medical Center to expand telehealth services. This partnership will save parents time and money.

If your child is feeling sick, the school nurse can schedule a telehealth visit with a local physician. Just a phone call could save parents time away from work.

Virtual visits during the pandemic made it hard to fully examine the patient as the doctor was only able to see the patient through a screen.

Dr. Woodwin Weeks is the Chief Academic Officer for Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Woodwin Weeks is the Chief Academic Officer for Colquitt Regional Medical Center.(Source: WALB)

“In this case, we have nurses, very skilled nurses who have vital signs, instrumentation for the nurses to assist us in doing a complete physical examination from looking in the ears and throats, listening to breath sounds, listening to the heart, doing a belly exam and all of that,” said Dr. Woodwin Weeks, chief academic officer for Colquitt Regional Medical Center.

Kristin Moore, the school nurse, demonstrates how she evaluates the students’ needs by connecting them to a virtual waiting room.

J.M Odom Elementary school is one of the 10 total elementary schools that has this new program...
J.M Odom Elementary school is one of the 10 total elementary schools that has this new program offered.(Source: WALB)

After she determines if a child might have an ear infection, she can upload a picture of it and send it directly to the physician who can determine a diagnosis.

One parent says she is grateful the school can meet the needs of her child faster, without having to interrupt the workday.

Leticia Walden is a parent that has signed up and tried the new telehealth service.
Leticia Walden is a parent that has signed up and tried the new telehealth service.(Source: WALB)

“Before if I had to call the doctor about an ear infection, a cough, or a fever. Sometimes they couldn’t see them that day. But if we call through the school a lot of times, they have someone dedicated in that office to do the telehealth, so your child gets seen that day and you get the medicine to take care of the problem that day,” said Leticia Walden, a parent who signed up for the service.

School starts Wednesday for Colquitt County students. The expansion of telehealth services is a great way for quick, and effective treatment services without the hassle of traveling to your local doctor’s office.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
1 arrested in Albany shooting incident
The symptoms of monkeypox, according to the CDC.
4 monkeypox cases confirmed in SWGA
Baba's The Gathering Place is one of three new restaurants in downtown Moultrie.
3 new restaurants coming to Moultrie
Jackie "Bijay" McMillan had been serving a life sentence in federal prison for a slew of...
Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring
Alex Terell Harvey, 36, was charged with three counts of felony theft by taking in connection...
Man arrested in Mitchell Co. car thefts

Latest News

The symptoms of monkeypox, according to the CDC.
4 monkeypox cases confirmed in SWGA
Lowndes County Health Dept. located at 206 S Patterson St.
Lowndes Co. Health Dept. encourage back-to-school immunizations
Rising monkeypox cases cause concern in Georgia as ‘global emergency’ declared
Rising monkeypox cases cause concern in Georgia as ‘global emergency’ declared
The first case has been identified in Albany through an initial test by the Department of...
2 Monkeypox cases identified in SWGA