Colquitt Co. elementary schools to provide telehealth services

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County School District is partnering with Colquitt Regional Medical Center to expand telehealth services. This partnership will save parents time and money.

If your child is feeling sick, the school nurse can schedule a telehealth visit with a local physician. Just a phone call could save parents time away from work.

Virtual visits during the pandemic made it hard to fully examine the patient as the doctor was only able to see the patient through a screen.

Dr. Woodwin Weeks is the Chief Academic Officer for Colquitt Regional Medical Center. (Source: WALB)

“In this case, we have nurses, very skilled nurses who have vital signs, instrumentation for the nurses to assist us in doing a complete physical examination from looking in the ears and throats, listening to breath sounds, listening to the heart, doing a belly exam and all of that,” said Dr. Woodwin Weeks, chief academic officer for Colquitt Regional Medical Center.

Kristin Moore, the school nurse, demonstrates how she evaluates the students’ needs by connecting them to a virtual waiting room.

J.M Odom Elementary school is one of the 10 total elementary schools that has this new program offered. (Source: WALB)

After she determines if a child might have an ear infection, she can upload a picture of it and send it directly to the physician who can determine a diagnosis.

One parent says she is grateful the school can meet the needs of her child faster, without having to interrupt the workday.

Leticia Walden is a parent that has signed up and tried the new telehealth service. (Source: WALB)

“Before if I had to call the doctor about an ear infection, a cough, or a fever. Sometimes they couldn’t see them that day. But if we call through the school a lot of times, they have someone dedicated in that office to do the telehealth, so your child gets seen that day and you get the medicine to take care of the problem that day,” said Leticia Walden, a parent who signed up for the service.

School starts Wednesday for Colquitt County students. The expansion of telehealth services is a great way for quick, and effective treatment services without the hassle of traveling to your local doctor’s office.

