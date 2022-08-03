Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Andy Warhol piece at AMA closing mid-August

The homecoming exhibit at the Albany Museum of Art celebrates the artwork coming "home" after...
The homecoming exhibit at the Albany Museum of Art celebrates the artwork coming "home" after being damaged in a storm.(Source: WALB)
By Riley Armant
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Called “Miss Lillian,” the portrait of former President Jimmy Carter’s mother is one of 154 pieces of artwork in the Homecoming exhibit at the Albany Museum of Art.

“This exhibition came about to celebrate our artworks coming home,” Katie Dillard, director of curatorial affairs, said.

In January 2017, the museum roof was ripped from the base of the building because of 90 mph straight-line winds.

Dillard said that almost every piece was damaged.

“It was almost a tornado, but it did tornado-level damage. But almost everything was affected in some way,” Dillard said.

The storm caused the entire museum to shut down for nine months. Some pieces were stored and cared for at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta and at the Conservation Center in Chicago.

Called “Miss Lillian,” the portrait of former President Jimmy Carter’s mother is one of 154...
Called “Miss Lillian,” the portrait of former President Jimmy Carter’s mother is one of 154 pieces of artwork in the Homecoming exhibit at the Albany Museum of Art.(Source: WALB)

“I think that’s why so many pieces came back in great shape. Was because of the great response immediately after the disaster,” Dillard said.

In addition to the exhibit closing on Aug. 13, the museum plans to move downtown in 2025. Dillard said that this exhibit is something everyone should see before the collection is put away.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baba's The Gathering Place is one of three new restaurants in downtown Moultrie.
3 new restaurants coming to Moultrie
Albany Police Department
1 arrested in Albany shooting incident
The symptoms of monkeypox, according to the CDC.
4 monkeypox cases confirmed in SWGA
The store owner said the man was in a white Chevrolet Silverado truck with a bent back tailgate.
Bainbridge store offering reward after employee assaulted
Cessor Mario Houston, Jr., 45, of Naylor, was indicted on murder and several drug charges...
Lowndes Co. man arrested on homicide, drug charges in Echols Co.

Latest News

Aug. 8 marks one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was tragically killed as a result of...
One year later, Nigel Brown’s memory lives on; homicide still under investigation
Damon Scott was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with battery.
1 charged in Bainbridge store employee assault
Miller County
GBI investigating Miller Co. sheriff
WALB
Colquitt Co. elementary schools to provide telehealth services