Andy Warhol piece at AMA closing mid-August

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Called “Miss Lillian,” the portrait of former President Jimmy Carter’s mother is one of 154 pieces of artwork in the Homecoming exhibit at the Albany Museum of Art.

“This exhibition came about to celebrate our artworks coming home,” Katie Dillard, director of curatorial affairs, said.

In January 2017, the museum roof was ripped from the base of the building because of 90 mph straight-line winds.

Dillard said that almost every piece was damaged.

“It was almost a tornado, but it did tornado-level damage. But almost everything was affected in some way,” Dillard said.

The storm caused the entire museum to shut down for nine months. Some pieces were stored and cared for at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta and at the Conservation Center in Chicago.

“I think that’s why so many pieces came back in great shape. Was because of the great response immediately after the disaster,” Dillard said.

In addition to the exhibit closing on Aug. 13, the museum plans to move downtown in 2025. Dillard said that this exhibit is something everyone should see before the collection is put away.

