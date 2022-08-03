1 charged in Bainbridge store employee assault

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested and charged in connection to an assault incident that happened at a vape shop in Bainbridge Tuesday morning.

Damon Scott was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with battery.

Witnesses told WALB that the incident happened after an employee honked at Scott, notifying him she was pulling up behind him as he was backing out of the V8P Shop employee parking lot. They said he proceeded to exit his car and attacked the employee through her car window.

The employee stated that after the attack, Scott stated that if she honked her honor at him again, he would kill her.

