Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes

Pregnant woman
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Revenue says that families who are expecting a child or children can now claim the unborn child on their taxes.

The new guidance was released on their website on Monday. It says the tax change is due to the Supreme Court’s ruling related to Roe v Wade and the Court of Appeal’s decision to allow Georgia’s “Heartbeat Law” to go into effect.

CLICK HERE TO READ

The 2019 law bans most abortions where there is a “detectable human heartbeat” or cardiac activity, which can happen as early as 6 weeks.

The Department of Revenue says anyone who is expecting a child on or after July 20 through July 31, 2022, can claim the dependent personal exemption, which is $3,000 per unborn child.

The Department of Revenue says they may ask for proof of pregnancy. It is not unusual to ask for relevant medical records or other documentation for other deductions.

The ability to claim the dependent only applies to the state of Georgia. It will not affect the filer’s federal returns at this time.

The department also said that additional information, including return instructions, will be issued later this year along with changes impacting Tax Year 2022 Georgia individual tax returns.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
1 arrested in Albany shooting incident
The symptoms of monkeypox, according to the CDC.
4 monkeypox cases confirmed in SWGA
Jackie "Bijay" McMillan had been serving a life sentence in federal prison for a slew of...
Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring
Alex Terell Harvey, 36, was charged with three counts of felony theft by taking in connection...
Man arrested in Mitchell Co. car thefts
The county is raising the millag rate by 3.5 mills.
Dougherty Co. property taxes could go up 23%

Latest News

Baba's The Gathering Place is one of three new restaurants in downtown Moultrie.
3 new restaurants coming to Moultrie
WALB
Fiber optics installed in residential areas
Tifton is adding some public art to its downtown area to bring a more modern look to the area.
New Downtown Tifton mural in the works
But the CDC warned this could happen.
Parent weighs in on Stewart County Schools’ mask mandate