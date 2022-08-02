Ask the Expert
Undersheriff’s daughter charged in the death of her 19-day-old infant, officials say

The undersheriff extended sympathy for those battling addiction. (Source: KVVU)
By Joe Vigil and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – The daughter of an undersheriff in Nevada is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of her 19-day-old baby.

In an unusual post on the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the undersheriff gave a personal account of the relationship with his daughter, saying the two have not spoken for more than two years.

“As the undersheriff, I wanted to make a statement regarding the arrest of my daughter. I have had virtually no contact with my daughter for more than two years as she has chosen a life of narcotics use and criminal activity,” Michael Eisenloffel said.

The sheriff’s office said the case began in October 2021 when dispatchers received a call for a choking baby. The baby later died. On July 26, a warrant was issued for three suspects, including the undersheriff’s daughter Erica Eisenloffel. Because of that relationship, the sheriff’s office decided to turn the case over to Nevada State Police.

Angela Guerini-Bolt and Daniel Bills were also arrested in the case, and all three are facing open murder and child abuse charges.

Michael Eisenloffel said when the baby died, he did not know his daughter gave birth and didn’t even know she was pregnant.

“I believe in the justice system properly handling all criminal cases, including this one involving my daughter. In fact, I myself have been the reporting party for her prior criminal activity that has ultimately led to some of her previous arrests,” Michael Eisenloffel said.

The undersheriff said his family is going through what many families have faced.

“And as is the case for all families destroyed by this horrible addiction, our family is suffering grief on a variety of levels,” he said. “My family and I grieve for Erica and her addiction and we grieve substantially for the death of that poor baby that we have never gotten to know.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

