Therapeutic horseback riding offered to help South Ga. children with disabilities

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Did you know South Georgia has multiple therapeutic horseback riding services to help children with disabilities?

Abi just finished up her lesson. Now she's about to take her horse to the barn. (Source: WALB)

Horseback riding for children with mental health diagnoses benefits their health in so many ways.

The owner of the Britton Family Farm told me about how this helps children gain confidence, self-esteem, and their voice because they have to command several 100-pound animals.

Amy Britton is the owner of the Britton Family Farm located at 16440 Valdosta Hwy Valdosta, Ga 31602. (Source: WALB)

“This helps with self-regulation and teaching them to be calm and relax,” said Amy Britton, owner of Britton Family Farm. “I’ve had parents come out here before and leave in tears because of just one lesson seeing the growth and improvement and really seeing a totally new child just because of that equine therapy.”

WALB’s Mackenzie Petrie spoke with a couple of moms Tuesday and one told said her child has been doing this for five years. She says Jacob’s Ladder has helped her child’s physical, mental, and social health.

Mother and child who receives lessons at Jacob's Ladder Therapeutic Riding Center. (Source: WALB)

“The consistency has been best for her. We’re a military family, and additionally, she has been diagnosed as having autism and a lot of things she struggles with, this is something that has been consistent and helped her in a lot of areas,” said Jessica Bradner, a parent who takes her child for lessons at Jacob’s Ladder. “When she gets on that horse, her posture changes, her behavior changes, it’s been really good for her.”

Another mom noticed her 2-year-old was experiencing speech delays or developmental delays. But she says since he started working with Amy, he’s been improving in several areas.

Erica Milam, mother to 2-year-old receiving lessons. (Source: WALB)

“One, physically his core strength has gotten a lot better in the last six months and he’s also just gotten used to someone else Ms. Amy who has been training him,” said Erica Milam.

Britton Family Farm and Jacob’s Ladder Therapeutic Riding Center are both ready to provide health services to you or your little one.

