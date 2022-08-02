Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Therapeutic horseback riding offered to help South Ga. children with disabilities

Video from WALB
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Did you know South Georgia has multiple therapeutic horseback riding services to help children with disabilities?

Abi just finished up her lesson. Now she's about to take her horse to the barn.
Abi just finished up her lesson. Now she's about to take her horse to the barn.(Source: WALB)

Horseback riding for children with mental health diagnoses benefits their health in so many ways.

The owner of the Britton Family Farm told me about how this helps children gain confidence, self-esteem, and their voice because they have to command several 100-pound animals.

Amy Britton is the owner of the Britton Family Farm located at 16440 Valdosta Hwy Valdosta, Ga...
Amy Britton is the owner of the Britton Family Farm located at 16440 Valdosta Hwy Valdosta, Ga 31602.(Source: WALB)

“This helps with self-regulation and teaching them to be calm and relax,” said Amy Britton, owner of Britton Family Farm. “I’ve had parents come out here before and leave in tears because of just one lesson seeing the growth and improvement and really seeing a totally new child just because of that equine therapy.”

WALB’s Mackenzie Petrie spoke with a couple of moms Tuesday and one told said her child has been doing this for five years. She says Jacob’s Ladder has helped her child’s physical, mental, and social health.

Mother and child who receives lessons at Jacob's Ladder Therapeutic Riding Center.
Mother and child who receives lessons at Jacob's Ladder Therapeutic Riding Center.(Source: WALB)

“The consistency has been best for her. We’re a military family, and additionally, she has been diagnosed as having autism and a lot of things she struggles with, this is something that has been consistent and helped her in a lot of areas,” said Jessica Bradner, a parent who takes her child for lessons at Jacob’s Ladder. “When she gets on that horse, her posture changes, her behavior changes, it’s been really good for her.”

Another mom noticed her 2-year-old was experiencing speech delays or developmental delays. But she says since he started working with Amy, he’s been improving in several areas.

Erica Milam, mother to 2-year-old receiving lessons.
Erica Milam, mother to 2-year-old receiving lessons.(Source: WALB)

“One, physically his core strength has gotten a lot better in the last six months and he’s also just gotten used to someone else Ms. Amy who has been training him,” said Erica Milam.

Britton Family Farm and Jacob’s Ladder Therapeutic Riding Center are both ready to provide health services to you or your little one.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
1 arrested in Albany shooting incident
The symptoms of monkeypox, according to the CDC.
4 monkeypox cases confirmed in SWGA
Jackie "Bijay" McMillan had been serving a life sentence in federal prison for a slew of...
Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring
Alex Terell Harvey, 36, was charged with three counts of felony theft by taking in connection...
Man arrested in Mitchell Co. car thefts
The county is raising the millage rate by 3.5 mills.
Dougherty Co. property taxes could go up

Latest News

City of Albany
Albany’s ‘Meet the City’ event scheduled for Saturday
A Marietta woman diagnosed with monkeypox speaks exclusively with CBS 46's Don Shipman about...
Exclusive: Marietta woman diagnosed with monkeypox talks about her recovery
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version