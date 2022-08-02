Ask the Expert
Terrell Co. Schools heads back to the classroom

Video from WALB
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Terrell County Schools made its way back to the classrooms on Tuesday for what the school district’s top educator is hoping will be a safe, productive school year.

Students gathered early Tuesday morning after a long summer break with positive attitudes. This is something that Superintendent Douglass Bell noticed.

“It feels great to be back and today being the very first day, students are excited,” Bell said. “We are all excited about that. We had a very good start this morning. And I noticed our kids, you know, they came prepared for safety and that’s one of our main goals this year.”

Bell said when it comes to safety, there are many different obstacles that many schools will face this year. Like the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent monkeypox outbreak.

“At least 95% of all of our staff, they’re fully vaccinated,” Bell said. “So that goes well as far as COVID is concerned. We have great lines of communication with our parents and the other agencies within the community. We’re going to work together in order to ensure that this year is a safe, productive year.”

Bell said the school system is already on top of if there is an active shooter situation.

“We’re in the process of developing a plan that’s going to address things such as active shooters, violence prevention, stop the bleed,” he said. “And a number of other items of concern. We’ve already started a partnership with homeland security.”

Bell said he’s grateful for the support the schools receive from both the parents and the community. And that overall, he is excited to begin the school year.

