Patriots seek growth in year two under Adam Miller

By Morgan Jackson
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a 2-8 season last year the Patriots are working hard to make a name for themselves.

This season fans will see a very young team with only two returning starters. On offense the Patriots are looking to grow and mature every single practice.

Entering his second season at the helm, Head Coach Adam Miller believes this season he can really create the culture he has envisioned for his team.

”Now we’re at that point almost close to 18 months since I got the job so now right at that point where the whole culture shift should take place,” said Coach Miller. “So it’s really getting the culture shifted in the direction that it needs to be. Making sure the old is gone and the new expectations and the new standards that are set are being met daily by our coaches and players. So really that’s where we’re at in year 2 trying to get that 18 month mark and get the culture fully, fully shifted.”

The guys are headed in the right direction and Westover will open their season against Dougherty on the 19th.

