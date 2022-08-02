New Downtown Tifton mural in the works

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -If you’ve headed downtown Tifton recently you’ve probably already seen a new addition to the Friendly City. It’s located right on the side of 5th Street Interiors.

This year marked Tifton’s 150th anniversary. City leaders tell me they felt this was the perfect time to bring a mural to the city to showcase some of Tifton’s history throughout the years.

The mural highlights landmarks like the Tifton theater, I-75, the Pink Motel, and even the state-of-the-art Coca-Cola building. Angela Elder, tourism director, says they have been working on this project for several years.

“We wanted to make sure the mural was all-inclusive and really represented the heritage and history of all the different communities in town. So, we got everything from representing our agriculture roots, some arts, and some culture,” she added.

She says she’s hoping to build on this and possibly create a mural trail or some selfie spots around town that can be used to promote to tourists.

Artist Taylor Shaw started this mural just a few days ago. He says he plans to have it done in 10 days.

“I’m loving this piece besides the heat, the mid-day heat. This piece is great. It has a bunch of elements that represent Tifton, so it’s been fun talking to members of the community and finding out what goes on here and what represents the community so I’m having a blast on this piece,” he says.

City leaders hope it’ll bring more business to the downtown area. They encourage everyone to stop by to take a selfie next to it.

