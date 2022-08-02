Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

New Downtown Tifton mural in the works

Video from WALB
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -If you’ve headed downtown Tifton recently you’ve probably already seen a new addition to the Friendly City. It’s located right on the side of 5th Street Interiors.

This year marked Tifton’s 150th anniversary. City leaders tell me they felt this was the perfect time to bring a mural to the city to showcase some of Tifton’s history throughout the years.

The mural highlights landmarks like the Tifton theater, I-75, the Pink Motel, and even the state-of-the-art Coca-Cola building. Angela Elder, tourism director, says they have been working on this project for several years.

“We wanted to make sure the mural was all-inclusive and really represented the heritage and history of all the different communities in town. So, we got everything from representing our agriculture roots, some arts, and some culture,” she added.

She says she’s hoping to build on this and possibly create a mural trail or some selfie spots around town that can be used to promote to tourists.

Artist Taylor Shaw started this mural just a few days ago. He says he plans to have it done in 10 days.

“I’m loving this piece besides the heat, the mid-day heat. This piece is great. It has a bunch of elements that represent Tifton, so it’s been fun talking to members of the community and finding out what goes on here and what represents the community so I’m having a blast on this piece,” he says.

City leaders hope it’ll bring more business to the downtown area. They encourage everyone to stop by to take a selfie next to it.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie "Bijay" McMillan had been serving a life sentence in federal prison for a slew of...
Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring
Gavel on wooden block
Valdosta teen indicted in shooting death of 12 year-old
A cash register at a local gas station advertising the Mega Millions lottery.
Albany takes part in $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
To get speed bumps you send a letter to the city of albany engineering department.
Albany business owner pushing for speed bumps downtown
The Brass Quill Gallery hosted the My Body, My Choice Tattoo Flash event that is a nationwide...
Valdosta tattoo shop raises money for abortion rights

Latest News

The county is raising the millag rate by 3.5 mills.
Dougherty Co. property taxes could go up 23%
Education for children is critical. Make sure your child is enrolled into school.
Valdosta organization provides education for homeless students
Albany-Dougherty Government Center (Source: WALB)
Dougherty Co. commissioners to hold public hearings for property tax increase
The Georgia Heat are also looking to get new uniforms
Albany youth sports program raising money for equipment