Former Ga. state representative sentenced for stalking charges

Delvis Dutton
Delvis Dutton(Bulloch County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Georgia state representative from Tattnall County has been sentenced for stalking in Bulloch County.

Delvis Dutton was charged in April 2021 with stalking and trespassing at the home of a former employee and trying to contact the employee. He was also charged with placing a Wi-Fi camera outside her home.

Last week, a judge sentenced Dutton to 12-months probation, a suspended 180 day jail sentence, 40 hours of community service and restrictions from contacting the victim.

