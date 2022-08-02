Former Ga. state representative sentenced for stalking charges

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Georgia state representative from Tattnall County has been sentenced for stalking in Bulloch County.

Delvis Dutton was charged in April 2021 with stalking and trespassing at the home of a former employee and trying to contact the employee. He was also charged with placing a Wi-Fi camera outside her home.

Last week, a judge sentenced Dutton to 12-months probation, a suspended 180 day jail sentence, 40 hours of community service and restrictions from contacting the victim.

