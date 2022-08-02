Dougherty, Worth libraries holding special back-to-school events

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Libraries in both Worth and Dougherty counties are doing their part to help children prepare to go back to school.

In honor of the library’s 100th anniversary on Aug. 19, the Margaret Jones Library in Sylvester is doing something very special.

Leigh Whiley is the library director for the library.

“One of the activities we’re doing is $1 fines. So it’s a $1 amnesty,” Whiley said. “So no matter what your fine balance is, you will only pay $1. We’re trying to reach out to people who used to use the library, but now feel some shame because they have a balance.”

Whiley said this is especially important now that kids are beginning to go back to school.

“We want to bring people back to the library and bring families in. Especially with back to school. Cause you know we have computers, we have wifi. Lots and lots of books to help with homework assignments. And we want to be that community helper for our families,” she said.

Staff at the Dougherty County Central Library are also keeping this in mind. They are doing this with their back-to-school bundles.

Lindsey Baker is the children’s librarian and youth services coordinator for the library.

“What they are, are curated book bundles put together by our library staff here,” Baker said. “So they’re back-to-school themed. We have the first day of school, back-to-school, going to kindergarten. And there are picture books and easy reader books.”

Baker said she understands going back to school can be a challenge for some.

“Just to prepare them and to get them ready for school,” she said. “And to be comfortable in that environment. Going back, transitioning from the summer break to where they were free to more of a structured school environment.”

Whiley said it’s an honor to be able to say that the library has helped kids to grow and learn to read for 100 years. And that she hopes they can continue that legacy going into the school year.

