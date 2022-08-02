Bainbridge store offering reward after employee assaulted

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge store is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man that assaulted an employee late Tuesday morning.

The V8P Shop Owner Brandon Draper said around 11 a.m., the shop was about to open when a man in a truck was parked outside. The employee was arriving to open when the man started to pull away. The store owner said the employee honked with one tap to let the man know she had arrived. The man reportedly got out of his truck and approached her car. She rolled down the window to let him know she was opening and he then attacked her, according to the owner.

The employee said the man grabbed her by her hair and punched her in the face. The employee said the man told her if she ever honked at him again, he would kill her. She said her jaw is badly swollen and the man was so rough, that he pulled chunks of hair out. She screamed and others came running and the man drove off, the employee said.

The store owner said the man was in a white Chevrolet Silverado truck with a bent back tailgate.

The store is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bainbridge Public Safety at (229) 248-2038 or The V8P Shop at (229) 515-3015. WALB News 10 has reached out to Bainbridge Public Safety for more information.

