Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Bainbridge store offering reward after employee assaulted

The store owner said the man was in a white Chevrolet Silverado truck with a bent back tailgate.
The store owner said the man was in a white Chevrolet Silverado truck with a bent back tailgate.(Source: The V8P Shop)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge store is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man that assaulted an employee late Tuesday morning.

The V8P Shop Owner Brandon Draper said around 11 a.m., the shop was about to open when a man in a truck was parked outside. The employee was arriving to open when the man started to pull away. The store owner said the employee honked with one tap to let the man know she had arrived. The man reportedly got out of his truck and approached her car. She rolled down the window to let him know she was opening and he then attacked her, according to the owner.

The employee said the man grabbed her by her hair and punched her in the face. The employee said the man told her if she ever honked at him again, he would kill her. She said her jaw is badly swollen and the man was so rough, that he pulled chunks of hair out. She screamed and others came running and the man drove off, the employee said.

The store owner said the man was in a white Chevrolet Silverado truck with a bent back tailgate.

The store is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bainbridge Public Safety at (229) 248-2038 or The V8P Shop at (229) 515-3015. WALB News 10 has reached out to Bainbridge Public Safety for more information.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
1 arrested in Albany shooting incident
The symptoms of monkeypox, according to the CDC.
4 monkeypox cases confirmed in SWGA
Jackie "Bijay" McMillan had been serving a life sentence in federal prison for a slew of...
Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring
Alex Terell Harvey, 36, was charged with three counts of felony theft by taking in connection...
Man arrested in Mitchell Co. car thefts
The county is raising the millage rate by 3.5 mills.
Dougherty Co. property taxes could go up

Latest News

Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
Baba's The Gathering Place is one of three new restaurants in downtown Moultrie.
3 new restaurants coming to Moultrie
WALB
Fiber optics installed in residential areas
Tifton is adding some public art to its downtown area to bring a more modern look to the area.
New Downtown Tifton mural in the works