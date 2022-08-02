Albany’s ‘Meet the City’ event scheduled for Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Orson Burton, the coordinator for the City of Albany Community and Economic Development, joined WALB’s Jim Wallace Monday.

You have a big event coming up Saturday that everybody in Albany needs to think about attending.

“Yes sir, we have the first ever “Meet The City” event right here in Albany, Georgia at the Civic Center from 9 a.m. to noon. We are really excited about being able to answer the questions that most people are asking. And that is what does our city do for us? We want to answer that question during that event,” Burton said.

“Why should people show up? Who will be there for people to talk with?” Wallace asked.

“So we have a unique setup. We have over 20 city departments. You are talking about your Parks and Recs, your Albany Land Bank, your planning, and your engineering. We have over 20 city departments that will be there. We have community partners that will be there. We have local businesses as well that will be there. All around the theme of letting the citizens and the residents of Albany know what services we offer to the residents every day.”

“So that’s a good thing. If people want to start a gig business on the side, if you have a problem, something you would like to talk to the police about. You don’t like a stop sign, this is the time to talk to folks,” said Wallace.

“Absolutely. This is an opportunity for you not only to meet the department, but we actually have the mayor going to be there. The city manager is going to be there. You are also going to be able directly to communicate and hear from our city leaders. That is another dynamic that is really important for the residents of the city,” Burton said.

“Why did you decide to do this event? Do you get that many questions a day?”

“Oh yes, we get a lot of questions a day. Every day, every day. But the beauty is the city of Albany is preparing to answer those questions. So we are really excited about it. We want as many people to come out as possible and we also have one more thing. That is, we will actually have our Human Resources department there as well. So they will be taking applications from 9 a.m. to noon. And for some of the positions, they will also be doing on-site interviews. So if you come, you could leave with an offer letter pending the necessary documentation. So we are very excited about that piece too,” said Burton. “So again, it’s going to be at the Civic Center from 9 a.m. to noon. It’s kid-friendly, so we have games and raffles, giveaways, and food trucks. We have everything you think you could want, we are going to have it at the event. We are really excited about it. Please come on out.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.