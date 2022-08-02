Albany Tech to offer ‘weekend college’ classes in the fall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time this fall, Albany Technical College is offering weekend classes for people who are too busy to take them during the week.

The technical college wants to give students with families and full-time jobs access to the classes they need to finish.

When classes begin on Aug. 17, students who can’t make time during the week for those last few courses will get the opportunity to register for a Friday evening or Saturday class.

Tameka cooper, the academic dean for general education, hopes these classes will help students create a balance between work and school.

“We understand that adults who have full-time jobs, families, that they are juggling a lot of responsibilities,” Cooper said.

Friday evening and Saturday courses will also be offered to high school students taking college courses.

Students went to the registrar's office at Albany Technical College to register for fall classes. (Source: WALB)

“It gives them an opportunity to complete their college classes on the weekend with very few interruptions if any to their busy working schedule,” Cooper said.

“It’s something that we’re initiating so that we can capture those students, non-traditional students or even traditional students that don’t have time during the week,” Kenneth Williams, director of enrollment, said.

Albany Tech is also looking forward to a bump in enrollment by offering more grants and assistance with financial aid.

“Well with COVID, it took a big hit with enrollment. So, hopefully, we’re trying to get back to our normal enrollment numbers. With these new grants hopefully, that can assist students,” Kierra Sparks, director of financial aid, said.

School leaders said they’re focusing on helping students strike a balance between their jobs and their schoolwork.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.