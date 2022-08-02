Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany Tech to offer ‘weekend college’ classes in the fall

Albany Technical College will be offering Friday evening and Saturday morning classes for...
Albany Technical College will be offering Friday evening and Saturday morning classes for students who can't fit them in during the week.(Source: WALB)
By Riley Armant
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time this fall, Albany Technical College is offering weekend classes for people who are too busy to take them during the week.

The technical college wants to give students with families and full-time jobs access to the classes they need to finish.

When classes begin on Aug. 17, students who can’t make time during the week for those last few courses will get the opportunity to register for a Friday evening or Saturday class.

Tameka cooper, the academic dean for general education, hopes these classes will help students create a balance between work and school.

“We understand that adults who have full-time jobs, families, that they are juggling a lot of responsibilities,” Cooper said.

Friday evening and Saturday courses will also be offered to high school students taking college courses.

Students went to the registrar's office at Albany Technical College to register for fall classes.
Students went to the registrar's office at Albany Technical College to register for fall classes.(Source: WALB)

“It gives them an opportunity to complete their college classes on the weekend with very few interruptions if any to their busy working schedule,” Cooper said.

“It’s something that we’re initiating so that we can capture those students, non-traditional students or even traditional students that don’t have time during the week,” Kenneth Williams, director of enrollment, said.

Albany Tech is also looking forward to a bump in enrollment by offering more grants and assistance with financial aid.

“Well with COVID, it took a big hit with enrollment. So, hopefully, we’re trying to get back to our normal enrollment numbers. With these new grants hopefully, that can assist students,” Kierra Sparks, director of financial aid, said.

School leaders said they’re focusing on helping students strike a balance between their jobs and their schoolwork.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
1 arrested in Albany shooting incident
The symptoms of monkeypox, according to the CDC.
4 monkeypox cases confirmed in SWGA
Jackie "Bijay" McMillan had been serving a life sentence in federal prison for a slew of...
Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring
Alex Terell Harvey, 36, was charged with three counts of felony theft by taking in connection...
Man arrested in Mitchell Co. car thefts
The county is raising the millage rate by 3.5 mills.
Dougherty Co. property taxes could go up

Latest News

The Dougherty County Central Library is offering back-to-school bundles.
Dougherty, Worth libraries holding special back-to-school events
City of Albany
Albany’s ‘Meet the City’ event scheduled for Saturday
Meet the City Saturday event
Meet the City Saturday Event
Cessor Mario Houston, Jr., 45, of Naylor, was indicted on murder and several drug charges...
Lowndes Co. man arrested on homicide, drug charges in Echols Co.