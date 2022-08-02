3 new restaurants coming to Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Some say we’re close to a recession, but if you’ve gone out to eat recently, you know many restaurants are still packing in customers and more are about to open up.

Three new restaurants are headed to Moultrie.

The three restaurants will be serving a variety of different things. Not only giving unique dining experiences but also diversity and variety.

People in Moultrie said they wanted a good coffee shop a place where friends of all ages could meet in a relaxed atmosphere. That was the inspiration for the investors who opened Baba’s.

“The purpose of the restaurant is our slogan which is the gathering place. It’s just a place where our goal is when they walk in. They have a great experience. When they walk out, they feel a little more loved and a little more happy,” said Robyn Alligood, owner of Baba’s The Gathering Place.

Baba’s will also fill a need that Moultrie has been missing, which is a bookstore. Here, residents can enjoy both coffee and a book.

“We will also have a small retail space that will carry Christian books and resources that our community can have access to. We don’t currently have a bookstore in Moultrie and so we’re excited to be able to meet part of that need by bringing in at least a few Christian books and resources that they can have access to,” said Monica Prestridge, a partner at Baba’s.

Dalton's Downtown is not entirely new but has a new location inside Colquitt Towers. (Source: WALB)

Dalton’s Downtown isn’t “entirely” new. It’s in a new location, months after their restaurant on Rowland Drive was destroyed by a fire. The new location will be inside the Colquitt Towers.

And yhe West Coast Vegan Grill is expected to open in September, in a former Subway building. It’s the first vegan restaurant in Moultrie.

West Coast Vegan Restaurant is the first vegan restaurant in downtown Moultrie. (Source: WALB)

“So not only will there be like opportunities to come eat and enjoy these new restaurants, but for the socialization as well, just the idea is to bounce off each other,” said Lauren Presley, a Moultrie resident and owner of Red Cardinal Designs.

All three restaurants are set to open sometime in the fall. The city wants more restaurants but three new ones in downtown Moultrie is a huge step.

