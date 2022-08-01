Terrell Co. youth center gets thousands in funding

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Positive Directions Youth Center recently received the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant. This will help them going into the school year.

The grant amount is $315,000.

Program Director Dorothy Tomlin said it’s a continuation award.

“Initially, we were awarded five years, so this is our fourth year to receive the continuation grant,” Tomlin said. “And it is much needed here in Terrell County to continue to provide after school enrichment.”

That includes the center’s upcoming after-school program. It starts on Aug. 8.

“It will be going towards STEM activities,” Tomlin said. “It will be going towards paying certified teachers to come in in the afternoon to provide math and reading enrichment to and for our children. Homework assistance. And we provide an after-school snack and meal each day.”

Dorothy Tomlin is the program manager for Positive Directions Youth Center. (WALB)

Tomlin said she believes this grant is much deserved.

“Because we do an excellent job,” she said. “We are good stewards of the funds that’s given to us. And our attendance is great. And in Terrell County, this is the only program that children have for after school.”

Tomlin says she hopes the fun and learning children experienced in the summer carry over.

“We’ve had a wonderful summer with our children,” she said. “It was down on the farm-themed. They had a wonderful time. We had a lot of field trips and we do plan to have some field trips and we do plan to do lots of activities with our kids this upcoming school term.”

Parents still have a chance to register their children for the after-school program before school starts by visiting the center on 524 Oak Street in Dawson from 3-5 p-m this week or by making an appointment with Tomlin.

