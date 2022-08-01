Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.(MattGush/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) – A man in Texas died after he was hit by a bullet that ricocheted off a woman whom he shot, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, 26-year-old Byron Redmon shot an adult female in the neck Saturday while inside an apartment. The bullet went through the woman’s neck and struck Redmon in the leg.

Police said Redmon died at the hospital. They did not release the condition of the woman.

Dallas police said they are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie "Bijay" McMillan had been serving a life sentence in federal prison for a slew of...
Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring
Gavel on wooden block
Valdosta teen indicted in shooting death of 12 year-old
A cash register at a local gas station advertising the Mega Millions lottery.
Albany takes part in $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
To get speed bumps you send a letter to the city of albany engineering department.
Albany business owner pushing for speed bumps downtown
The Brass Quill Gallery hosted the My Body, My Choice Tattoo Flash event that is a nationwide...
Valdosta tattoo shop raises money for abortion rights

Latest News

Floods ravaged eastern Kentucky, killing dozens.
Kentucky governor: At least 35 dead in flooding
People who get caught visiting the world's tallest tree could face a $5,000 fine and up to six...
Paying a visit to the world’s tallest tree could get you fined
Here are the signs to look out for and ways to help your child get ready to head back to school.
How to help kids cope with back-to-school anxiety
Joseph Moffit was charged with boating while intoxicated.
2 injured when man crashes boat into floating trampoline, police say
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Brittney Griner’s trial resumes amid intensified diplomacy