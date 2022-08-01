Ask the Expert
Man arrested in Mitchell Co. car thefts

Alex Terell Harvey, 36, was charged with three counts of felony theft by taking in connection...
Alex Terell Harvey, 36, was charged with three counts of felony theft by taking in connection to three separate vehicle thefts. He was served with arrest warrants while in the Mitchell County Jail on unrelated charges, according to the GBI. (MGN graphic)(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a slew of stolen cars that were taken to junk and scrap yards for cash, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

On July 28, the GBI began investigating after multiple vehicles had been reported stolen in Camilla and Mitchell County and were sold to junk and scrap yards in the area.

Alex Terell Harvey, 36, was charged with three counts of felony theft by taking in connection to three separate vehicle thefts. He was served with arrest warrants while in the Mitchell County Jail on unrelated charges, according to the GBI.

The GBI said additional charges are expected.

