Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Last Uvalde school shooting survivor leaves hospital

Medical staff at University Health cheer for 10-year-old Mayah Zamora as she leaves the hospital. (Source: @UNIVHEALTHSA)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (CNN) - University Health San Antonio posted on Twitter that the final patient from May’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has been released.

They shared video of 10-year-old Mayah Zamora walking down a hospital hallway Friday and handing out roses to the nurses and other staff. Those around her clapped, chanted and cheered as she made her exit.

Mayah was in the hospital for 67 days after she was critically injured by a gunman who opened fire inside Robb Elementary School back in May. Her family set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her medical bills.

In total, 19 children and two teachers were killed. It was America’s deadliest school shooting since 2012.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie "Bijay" McMillan had been serving a life sentence in federal prison for a slew of...
Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring
Gavel on wooden block
Valdosta teen indicted in shooting death of 12 year-old
A cash register at a local gas station advertising the Mega Millions lottery.
Albany takes part in $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
To get speed bumps you send a letter to the city of albany engineering department.
Albany business owner pushing for speed bumps downtown
The Brass Quill Gallery hosted the My Body, My Choice Tattoo Flash event that is a nationwide...
Valdosta tattoo shop raises money for abortion rights

Latest News

FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
AP source: US operation killed al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C.,...
Harris cites climate ‘crisis,’ pushes $1B for floods, storms
The symptoms of monkeypox, according to the CDC.
4 monkeypox cases confirmed in SWGA
Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, July 26, 2022,...
Psychiatrist says Sandy Hook parents fear for their lives
The county is raising the millag rate by 3.5 mills.
Dougherty Co. property taxes could go up 23%