Harlem Legends visit Cook County for back to school weekend

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Harlem Legends made a stop in Adel on Saturday and put on quite the show.

It was all set up by the Cook County board of education for their back to school weekend.

The kids got the chance to play around with the Harlem Legends.

But the main event was the Harlem Legends vs Cook County all stars.

“Man I love the game and the small towns don’t get the type of entertainment that the large cities do and there’s a market for it, people want the entertainment and once again we’re able to come in and assist different schools, churches, and organizations. Not just in fundraising but entertainment efforts also” said Harlem Legend, Michael Douglas.

“It’s always, we were raised around the Harlem Globetrotters, Harlem Legends. So it’s an honor for them to come out and have this charity event for us. Represent the city of Cook County, well the county of Cook. Like we really appreciate everybody showing up tonight.” said organizer of the Cook County all-stars, C’reon Arnold.

The Harlem Legends ended up winning the game 80 to 70

