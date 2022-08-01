Dougherty Co. commissioners to hold public hearings for property tax increase

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners announced their intentions to increase the property taxes.

For the Countywide District, property taxes will be levied by 22.87 percent over the milage rate.

It will rise this year by .23% over the rollback millage rate for the Special Services-Unincorporated.

Each year, the board of tax assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the county. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicates there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment, called reassessment, the county said.

The budget tentatively adopted by the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate. Before the Dougherty County Board of Commissions can finalize the tentative budget and set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.

The public hearings will be held at the Government Center, 222 Pine Avenue, in room 100.

The dates of the public hearings will be:

Monday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m.

