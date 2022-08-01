Camilla AAU basketball team wins championship & gains role models

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Sports has a unique way to relay a message to a group of men, women, or kids to come together for a common goal to win.

Sports also gives kids a role model to look up to.

I had the chance to speak with the Georgia Tarheels, an AAU team in Camilla about their recent success and what motivates them to win on the court and in life.

Head coach of the Georgia Tarheels, Deandre Williams said his former head coach, coach Luv inspired him to help kids (WALB)

“Coach Luv kind of inspired me to kind of help with the kids. He was a great man overall positive impact on the whole environment, community And he kind of gave me the opportunity” said head coach of the Georgia Tarheels, Deandre Williams.

The man Deandre Williams was referring to is Robert Lee Williams or better known as coach Luv.

Coach Luv was like a father figure to Deandre before he passed away. After his passing, Deandre became the head coach of the Georgia Tarheels, an AAU basketball filled with some of South Georgia’s best.

“We was the international and national champion. We were playing in Orlando Florida at the ESPN wide world of sports complex for the month of July and we played in 16 and under 10th grade division” said director of the Georgia Tarheels, Lendarius Williams.

Director of the Georgia Tarheels, Lendarius Williams said they won these championships in one season together (WALB)

The crazy thing is, Lendarius Williams says they were able to win these championships after one season together.

Now some of the players grew up in single parent homes, and they were able to learn a lot from Deandre and Lendarius, which is something coach Luv preached to them growing up.

Georgia Tarheels guards, (on the left) Messiah Scott who plays for Monroe high school's basketball team, and (on the right) Anthony Milton who plays for Westover high school's basketball team. (WALB)

“Discipline, stop getting an attitude and stuff like that. Keep going even if you down, having a bad game, keep your head up, stuff like that” said Georgia Tarheels, Monroe high school guard, Messiah Bates.

" They’re so strict on us. But it’s really bigger than what we can see. It’s for a better reason, he’s just trying to guide us on the right path and when we be down in games, he still be on us telling us to keep our head up the game ain’t over, just finish the game” said Georgia Tarheels, Westover high school guard, Anthony Milton.

This is something they are applying in life so they could be successful in the future.

