Angelina Jolie announces daughter Zahara will attend Spelman College in Atlanta

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, from left, and Angelina Jolie arrive at Variety's Power of Women: Los...
Zahara Jolie-Pitt, from left, and Angelina Jolie arrive at Variety's Power of Women: Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Associated Press)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter has decided to further her education in Georgia.

The Oscar-winning actress revealed on social media over the weekend that her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, will be attending Spelman College, a historically Black women’s college in Atlanta, in the fall.

Jolie made the announcement on Instagram by posting a photo of her daughter with a few of her new Spelman sisters using the hashtags #spelman, #spelmancollege, #spelmansisters, and #HBCU.

Jolie adopted Zahara from Ethiopia in 2005 when she was six months old. The actress shares Zahara and five other children with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Congratulations to all and best of luck in the new school year!

