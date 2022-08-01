Ask the Expert
Active weather returns this week

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A southwest wind continues transporting warm/moist air into SGA for another hot and humid day. Cooling showers off to a late start but rain chances hold through the evening. An active sea breeze and several disturbances will keep scattered rain chances likely through the week.

Look for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through the week. Although not as active Friday with isolated storms. For the weekend, the next disturbance brings wetter weather back but not a washout.

Otherwise, temperatures hold near average with highs low-mid 90s and lows low-mid 70s.

Still no signs of tropical development in the Atlantic Basin. Look for the activity to pick up in the coming weeks.

Latest News

