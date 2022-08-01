1 arrested in Albany shooting incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a Monday morning shooting incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

It happened at a home in the 1800 block of W Broad Ave. Police found a man that was shot several times.

Marquevious Randle, 32, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Police said the shooting incident stemmed from a verbal altercation between Randle and the victim. Police said the two both resided at the home.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.