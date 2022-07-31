Valdosta tattoo shop raises money for abortion rights

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Some people are going above and beyond their support for women’s rights as they got in line to receive a permanent reminder of their beliefs.

The Brass Quill Gallery decided to bring the nationwide ‘My Body My Choice’ Tattoo Flash event to South Georgia after seeing it take flight at a New York Tattoo shop. All proceeds raised will go to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Customers lined up as early as 7 a.m. to get their choice of ink. (WALB)

People traveled from Alabama and Florida to get their choice of ink. Deanna Makuch, a valdosta native, said she got her tattoo in support of the woman that look up to her.

“That’s my way of speaking up. At some point, years down the road when I have grandchildren, then there’s going to be questions ‘Why did you do that?’ because at one point the system failed us,” she said.

Tattoo artists from Valdosta and surrounding areas got to put their passion into a movement. Ben Stubbs, a tattoo artist at the brass quill, said he was honored to be a part of the nationwide initiative.

Stubbs has been a tattoo artist for 14 years and said he's participated in other initiatives through his art. (WALB)

“It feels great. I love being able to take what I do and give people, you know, give people hope,” he said.

Since Roe V. Wade was overturned in June, people from both sides of the debate have stepped up. Some pro-choice customers even brought their signs with them to show their support.

Pro-choice protesters took an opportunity to stand outside the event to share their opinions. (WALB)

" It’s very important to me to have something permanent on my body that has not only such deep significance connected to this movement and this cause but also having their body, their choice,” said Ari Saucier, a pro-choice protester.

Tattoo artists didn’t expect that over 200 discounted tattoos would be traced onto skin in support of their charity and they didn’t get to everyone who asked for a tattoo.

“And I think that shows you this is a nationwide thing. This is something that we care about as a nation,” said Zak Worms, The Brass Quill Gallery receptionist.

A nationwide concern they’re hoping to make some changes in.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.