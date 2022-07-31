ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Currently, an upper-level ridge is dominating the weather pattern in Southwest Georgia into the start of the new work week. This will keep the weather in the region fairly benign. Not many rain chances expect, but with instead the heat is on. Temperatures are expected to climb into the middle to upper 90s. It’s going to feel fairly humid out there with heat index values climbing into the triple digits at times. There’s an abundance of dry air in place across the mid-levels of the atmosphere, which will limit shower and thunderstorm opportunities in the area. This does not mean that rain chances are impossible tomorrow, but they are low. Low temperatures by Sunday night down into the low 70s under clear skies.

Moving forward into the new work week, our high-pressure system will weaken slightly and build right back up. This continues the summer-like weather in place across the area. Rain chances stay low on Monday, but the ridge will weaken slightly into the middle of the week leading to an increase in rain chances a little bit. This is mainly expected during the middle portion of next week. High temperatures will be held in the low to middle 90s accompany by temperatures that will feel like the upper 90s to near triple digits. So you want to make sure you’re staying cautious throughout the week and keeping hydrated. As always, Overnight lows will remain fairly warm as well with a lot of us sitting in the low to mid-70s which is typical for this time of year.

Tropical Update: For the North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

