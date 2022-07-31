Ask the Expert
Showers and thunderstorms are returning to SWGA as we move into the new work week.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms have popped up along a sea breeze that has made it into parts of SWGA. Most of the precipitation will end once we hit sunset, so this will not be long-lived. Skies will gradually start clearing overnight with low temperatures starting to drop down into the low to even middle 70s. There’s a chance for some fog in a few areas that have seen some rain.

The high-pressure system that has kept us dry will start to weaken this week so an increase in precipitation chances will occur from here. However, tomorrow is still expected to be a fairly dry day with high temperatures into the low to even mid-90s and feeling like the triple digit at times. A 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms is likely. More opportunities for rain arrive mid-week as the ridge continues to break down. This will take away some of the influence from the mid-level dry air. We also will have a lower trough that will aid in the unsettled pattern in place by the middle of the week. So expect that increase in rain chances to near 50% to even 70% once Tuesday and Wednesday roll around. High temperatures starting to back down into the low 90s by this persistent rainy patch.

Closing out the work week, rain chances back off around the 30% to 50% threshold which is typical summertime weather. In turn this slight drop in rain chances helps temperatures climb back into the low to middle 90s. Low temperatures mainly sit down in the 70s which is typical for this time of year.

Topical Update: The Atlantic, The Caribbean, and the Gulf of Mexico: There is no tropical storm development expected within the next five days.

