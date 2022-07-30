Valdosta teen indicted in shooting death of 12 year-old

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta teen involved in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy has been indicted in the case, according to the Southern Judicial Circuit.

Jadan Stephan McCutchin,17, will be tried as an adult and is facing cruelty to children in the second-degree and second-degree murder charges.

Police discovered the 12-year-old victim shot in the head on May 3 in the 1000 block of North Lee Street.

According to police, The victim and the Valdosta teen, 16 at the time, broke into vehicles in the city and took several firearms.

Police also said the two returned to McCutchin’s house and were playing with the stolen guns when one gun that the McCutchin was holding went off and shot the 12-year-old boy.

