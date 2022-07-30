Sherwood Christian basketball star joins his sister at Shorter University

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Sherwood Christian academy basketball star is finally heading to the next level.

This was something he had to wait for the past two years.

Now imagine having this game being taken away from you because of the pandemic.

Many student athletes throughout the country had to go through that process, and have to wonder will they ever get to play the game I love ever again?

Well, Grant Raven was able to persevere and find a way to the next level.

What’s even better, he has his sister with him right by his side.

Shorter University signee, Grant Raven said he believes that this journey was scripted by god (WALB)

“Through that I feel like god rewarded me with something like this, I get to go to school and play basketball which is something I love and play with my sister at the same school. So I feel like it was all planned out” said Grant Raven.

Grant and his little sister Kyla are now Hawks at Shorter University.

Kyla expresses how the pandemic may have helped this dream come to reality.

“It’s given us time to get better and to work with each other and to just work on our weaknesses together.

Grant's little sister Kyla expressed how the pandemic may have helped this dream come to reality. (WALB)

So it’s defiantly given us a lot of extra time to get better and I think it was a blessing in disguise for sure” said Kyla Raven.

Sherwood Christian’s head boys basketball coach, Kenny Roberts was in contact with Grant while he trained at home and when he went to Middle Georgia Prep.

Sherwood Christian’s head boys basketball coach, Kenny Roberts said Grant showed strong character and faith throughout his journey (WALB)

“He was on the same team with 30 guys, everybody fighting for that next level, not knowing what that was going to be.

So to persevere through that, shows me there’s some strong character and faith there” said Roberts.

Now Grant’s parents, Vincent and Terri Raven will have a tough decision to make once Grant and Raven have their senior nights at Shorter.

Grant’s parents, Vincent and Terri Raven will have a tough decision to make once Grant and Raven have their senior nights at Shorter University (WALB)

“Wooo.. Well I know my wife she’s going to with Grant, that’s her one and I’ll probably will have to go with Kyla that’s my baby” said Vincent Raven.

“So we’ll have to take a lot of selfies and pictures and videos and Face Time” said Terri Raven.

They plan to make a lot of trips to Rome Georgia to attend their home games.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.