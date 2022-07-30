Ask the Expert
Mitchell Co. Schools kicks off back to school in high spirits

Mitchell Co. Schools kicks off back to school in high spirits
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mitchell County school system kicked off its first day of back to school with high energy and smiles as students started back to school.

The school band was playing, new staff returned and a special guest appearance was introduced.

A special guest performer helped welcome students back on their first day of school.
A special guest performer helped welcome students back on their first day of school.(Mitchell County School System)

The county brought a special guest former Larry “Gator” Rivers – former Harlem Globetrotter to do a special performance.

