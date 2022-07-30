Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Eagles are eager for year two under Dondrial Pinkins

Dondrial Pinkins watches on as Mitchell County runs through a drill
Dondrial Pinkins watches on as Mitchell County runs through a drill(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Camilla, the Eagles from Mitchell County are busy prepping for year two under head coach Dondrial Pinkins.

After a successful 6-4 season back in 2021 which saw a trip to the postseason, the Eagles are hungry for more.

According to Coach Pinkins, his guys have been getting after it this summer and they are ready to show that the Eagles will be a force to be reckoned with this season.

“The opportunity to see the growth in the kids is you know what you put in the hours in the summer for so you know we’ve just been trying to grind this summer, putting in that work and watching the kids develop and grow and just looking forward too those upcoming Friday’s where we can get out there in front of our fans and display it,” said Pinkins. “The kids just want to go out and put in the work and not just show up on Friday nights so if these kids can continue to come out and put in these efforts in the summer, you know during those hot hours then you know we can expect great things when we start the season.”

Mitchell County is ready to roll and the Eagles will open their season on the 19th of August with a trip to Albany to meet Monroe.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Academy Recovery
Christian Recovery Rehab Center director behind bars
Baby Emi was just one of seven children in the whole world with the rare disease by the name of...
South Ga. baby with rare disease passes away, family helping others afflicted with same disease
Jackie "Bijay" McMillan had been serving a life sentence in federal prison for a slew of...
Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring
Lee County school system welcomed 70 new teachers to their staff.
Lee Co. welcomes 70 new teachers
Dougherty County
Inmate found dead in Dougherty Co. Jail

Latest News

The Greenwaves are excited for what the 2022 season has to offer
Terrell County hopes to turn heads in 2022
GSW hosted a basketball camp this week to close out their summer youth camp schedule
Lady Canes host youth basketball camp
Campers run through ground ball drills at Packer Park
Little Lady Packer softball camp returns to Moultrie
A few Packers linebackers line up for a drill during practice
Packers enter 2022 confident under Sean Calhoun