Eagles are eager for year two under Dondrial Pinkins

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Camilla, the Eagles from Mitchell County are busy prepping for year two under head coach Dondrial Pinkins.

After a successful 6-4 season back in 2021 which saw a trip to the postseason, the Eagles are hungry for more.

According to Coach Pinkins, his guys have been getting after it this summer and they are ready to show that the Eagles will be a force to be reckoned with this season.

“The opportunity to see the growth in the kids is you know what you put in the hours in the summer for so you know we’ve just been trying to grind this summer, putting in that work and watching the kids develop and grow and just looking forward too those upcoming Friday’s where we can get out there in front of our fans and display it,” said Pinkins. “The kids just want to go out and put in the work and not just show up on Friday nights so if these kids can continue to come out and put in these efforts in the summer, you know during those hot hours then you know we can expect great things when we start the season.”

Mitchell County is ready to roll and the Eagles will open their season on the 19th of August with a trip to Albany to meet Monroe.

