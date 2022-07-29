Weekend hotter and drier

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Typical summer weather with a sun/cloud mix, scattered showers and hot 90s. Despite an increase in coverage early evening most areas remained dry.

Almost a carbon copy Friday hot and humid with a few afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs low-mid 90s but feeling more like 100°.

For the final weekend of July hotter and drier. Other than a passing shower or two rain stays away. Highs hold low-mid 90s while feels like readings climb to 105°.

Next week brings gradual changes as rain chances climb to more scattered showers and thunderstorms into midweek while highs hold low-mid 90s and low remain in the mid 70s.

