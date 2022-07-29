Tift Co. students head back to the classroom

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Friday marked the first day of school for several south Georgia school districts. Tift County Schools made it a huge deal for their students returning to school.

School leaders emphasized students and staff had high momentum starting off on the first day. They were welcomed with music, balloons, smiles and even selfies with the principal.

The freshmen were escorted by senior ambassadors to help them navigate their way through the building and get to their first class on time.

Tift County High School Principal Chad Stone said he is looking forward to a great year from start to finish. (walb)

“This is our super bowl, the first day of school is our super bowl. I borrowed that from Paul Nelson he said that, one of our other principals but this is what’s it’s about getting a chance to build relationships with our kids and having a great first day, you only get one of these every year.” He says

Teachers say it’s important to start the year off with high momentum. They plan to carry this energy throughout the entire school year.

