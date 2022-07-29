Thomasville police want new device to help fight crime

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -The City of Thomasville is moving forward with its plans to make the city safer.

On Monday, city council members voted to send off an application for a $130,000 grant from the Community Oriented Policing microprogram, also known as COP. The grant would go towards a new security system they said will reduce crime.

“We saw that as a valuable piece of technology that could help us not only reduce crime but also gather all the evidence through video, the shot detection and use that and we’re building the case against the suspect,” said Major Shane Harris, major of operations at the Thomasville Police Department.

Harris said the security system has proven to reduce crime by 70% in metropolitan areas like Atlanta.

In the past few years, gun-related crime calls have increased, according to Harris. Just last weekend, Harris said there were reports of shots fired at a housing area—something he said could be avoided with the new system.

“Those cameras will be placed in areas of high crime areas. Where we’ve seen an increase in crime, too, to help reduce crime and help citizens feel a sense of more security, least amount of fear as possible,” Harris said.

Harris said the security system will be the first of its kind in South Georgia and will bring gun-related calls down drastically.

“The best part of that is that system will capture whatever through the video surveillance of activity that is going on in that area where the gunshot was detected. So that’s that evidence that the police have before they even arrive on scene,” he said.

The cameras would specifically be placed in the entryway of two apartment homes—Villa North and Wood Valley Apartments. Harris said those two areas have the most crime.

“People just come out and start shooting and you’ve got kids staying out here. Bullets ain’t got no name. I’ve been shot in mine,” Martha Coes, Wood Valley Apartment resident, said.

Coes has been living in the apartment complex for most of her life and said shootings are bad in the area. Years ago, she suffered a life-threatening experience when a bullet came through her apartment nearly hitting her.

“We shouldn’t be afraid to live in our own place. We shouldn’t be afraid to come outside. I don’t want to see nobody’s child shot by no bullet. It’d be too late to say I’m sorry,” she said.

Coes added that the security system will eliminate residents fear of calling the police when an incident happens.

“Because people want to tell but they’re afraid that they’d be harassed by somebody,” she said.

City leaders are waiting to see if they got approved for the COP grant, then the next step is to place them throughout the community to see if they make a huge difference.

